Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,135,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,464,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,872,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

