Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,135,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,464,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,872,000.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.