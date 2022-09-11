Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,047 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,031,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $718,720 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.