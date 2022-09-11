Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

CVR Partners stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.74%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.91%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

