Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of THC opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

