Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 89,571 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,571 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

