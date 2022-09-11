Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $88,638,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.
