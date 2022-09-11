Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $80.61 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,498 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $80,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 140.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

NIO Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.