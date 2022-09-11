Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 55,296 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $76,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

