HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $332.50 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 893.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.