Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Humana were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $478.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.63. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

