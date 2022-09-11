IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

IES Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

IES Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IES by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

