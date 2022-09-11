IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.
IES Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at IES
In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.