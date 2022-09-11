Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.45

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 1033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Immunocore Stock Down 22.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

See Also

