Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.45

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 1033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
