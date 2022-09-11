ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

