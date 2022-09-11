ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.