ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

