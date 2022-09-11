Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 619,535 shares.The stock last traded at $48.19 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 163.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.