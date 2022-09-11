indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,718.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,653,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

