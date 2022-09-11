InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) VP Sells $20,211.30 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) VP Kevin Whitman sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $20,211.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INFU opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

