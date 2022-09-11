Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) Director Bobby J. Griffin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

