Insider Buying: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Quotient Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.76.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on QTNT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient (QTNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.