Insider Buying: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quotient Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QTNT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

