Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 346,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,995.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $8.04 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

