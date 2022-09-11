Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 25,151 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,577 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $22,475.31.

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Well by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 267,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Well by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

