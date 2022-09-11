Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 4,830 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,350 shares in the company, valued at $28,007,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 141,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.