Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $197,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00.

Shares of IGMS opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

