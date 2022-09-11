Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells 2,246 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $13,139.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $13,071.72.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 55.2% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 379,353 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $6,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

