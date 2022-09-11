Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 4,187 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $102,958.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

