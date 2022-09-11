Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $20,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,652.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.