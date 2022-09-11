Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Insider Purchases A$19,780.75 in Stock

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Milne purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,780.75 ($13,832.69).
Jacqueline Milne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Jacqueline Milne acquired 5,300 shares of Integral Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$14,840.00 ($10,377.62).
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20.
Integral Diagnostics Cuts Dividend
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 67 radiology clinics. Integral Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
