Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

