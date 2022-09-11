Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also

