Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Cut by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $103.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

