Interval Partners LP Acquires New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $422.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.70 and a 200 day moving average of $468.43. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

