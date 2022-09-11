Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 5,661 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $245.88 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $285.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

