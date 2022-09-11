Interval Partners LP Has $2.95 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $126.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

