Interval Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,196 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,960 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

