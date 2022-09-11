Interval Partners LP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Textron by 182.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Textron by 76.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

