Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 493,265 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

