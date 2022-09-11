Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 3,190 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

