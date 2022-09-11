Interval Partners LP Sells 1,788 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

