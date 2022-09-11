Interval Partners LP Sells 268,693 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,693 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

