Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.92. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

