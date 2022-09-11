Invesco Ltd. Acquires 465,063 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $541,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

