Invesco Ltd. Buys 146,774 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $573,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $103.01 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.70 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

