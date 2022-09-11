Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,295,524 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $523,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

