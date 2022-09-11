Invesco Ltd. Buys 580,432 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $676,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.12.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.