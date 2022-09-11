Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,590,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $590,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WY opened at $34.62 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.