Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,424,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $691,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $447.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.46 and a 200 day moving average of $439.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

