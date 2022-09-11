Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $620,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 223,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

