Invesco Ltd. Has $530.64 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $530,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

