Invesco Ltd. Has $639.24 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,274,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $639,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

