Invesco Ltd. Has $764.68 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $764,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 159,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day moving average of $262.00. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $294.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

