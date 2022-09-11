Invesco Ltd. Purchases 127,350 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $543,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

