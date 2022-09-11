Invesco Ltd. Purchases 140,246 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $785,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.89 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

